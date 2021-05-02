Moelis & Company (MC) to Issue None Dividend of $2.20 on June 18th

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) declared a None dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:MC opened at $54.28 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,599.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $903,421.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,676 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,601 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

