Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $205.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.02. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $214.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.