Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Separately, Truist lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

