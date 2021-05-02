Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MONRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. Moncler has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $65.15.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

