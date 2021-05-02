Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $68.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.13.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

