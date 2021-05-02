Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MNST. Argus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.26.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $97.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.61.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.