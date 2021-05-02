Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 447.80 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 439.80 ($5.75). Approximately 182,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 369,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439 ($5.74).

MOON has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 430.77.

Moonpig Group Company Profile (LON:MOON)

