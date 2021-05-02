Morgan Stanley Boosts BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $52.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKU. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.92.

BKU stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $229,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 63.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

