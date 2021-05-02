Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 161,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after acquiring an additional 167,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $43.17 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

