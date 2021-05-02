Morgan Stanley Has $4.62 Million Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of CleanSpark worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 2,805.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 238,425 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLSK stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $729.75 million, a PE ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 5.37.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

