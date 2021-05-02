Morgan Stanley Has $4.74 Million Stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 1,801.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,375 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of IVERIC bio worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISEE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

