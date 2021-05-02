Morgan Stanley Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 270.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 74,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 150,964 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADMS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos bought 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $80,833.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,808 shares of company stock worth $72,199 in the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

