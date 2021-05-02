Morgan Stanley Raises IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $250.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.11.

IEX opened at $224.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a 52 week low of $141.86 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.07 and a 200-day moving average of $198.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

