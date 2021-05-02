Morgan Stanley Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $98.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $92.84 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,525 shares of company stock worth $16,209,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Seagate Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 367,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

