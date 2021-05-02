Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STM. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE STM opened at $37.29 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 18.8% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 218,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

