Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STM. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.
NYSE STM opened at $37.29 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 18.8% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 218,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
See Also: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.