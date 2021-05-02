Morgan Stanley Sells 588,540 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 854.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $818,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87.

