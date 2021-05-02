Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,713,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.95.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.