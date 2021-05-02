Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,713,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.95.

