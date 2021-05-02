MSCI Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.74 Per Share (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSCI in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $9.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.62.

MSCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.14.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $485.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.45. MSCI has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,408,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MSCI by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,962,000 after purchasing an additional 74,326 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in MSCI by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

