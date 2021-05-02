M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4,430.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $157.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $164.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

