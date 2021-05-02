MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €161.00 by Morgan Stanley

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €188.20 ($221.41).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at €209.90 ($246.94) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion and a PE ratio of 46.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €200.74 and a 200-day moving average of €196.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a one year high of €221.00 ($260.00).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.