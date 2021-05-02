Multiplier (BMXX) Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Multiplier has a market cap of $19.38 million and approximately $1,575.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $19.14 or 0.00033732 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.00281711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $642.98 or 0.01132990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.14 or 0.00735038 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00026283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,756.47 or 1.00010810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.