Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €232.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €271.42 ($319.31).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.