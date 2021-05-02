MurAll (PAINT) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.91 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, MurAll has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and $855,289.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00069629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.55 or 0.00846595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00096988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00048079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.73 or 0.08686158 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,842,110 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,569,785 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

