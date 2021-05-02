Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MYCOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 901,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,063. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc operates as a biopharma and life sciences company which focuses on research, development, acceptance, and commercialization of alternative nature-sourced medicine for treating mental health problems. Its mental health solutions focuses on clinical trials focusing on veterans; emergency medical services (EMS); first responders with a PTSD indication; and drug discovery and delivery mechanisms.

