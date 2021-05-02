Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,200 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 716,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:NXTTF remained flat at $$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 149,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,986. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. Namaste Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

Namaste Technologies Company Profile

Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.

