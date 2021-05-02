Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,200 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 716,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:NXTTF remained flat at $$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 149,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,986. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. Namaste Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.40.
Namaste Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Namaste Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namaste Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.