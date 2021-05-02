Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $7.71

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.40. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 112,631 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.68.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.
About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
