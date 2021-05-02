Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $7.71

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.40. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 112,631 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.68.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,349,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 191.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 671,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,741,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

