Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nasdaq by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nasdaq by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $161.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.38 and a 1-year high of $163.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $4,696,498. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.