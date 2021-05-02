National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,704,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $20,469,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after acquiring an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,064,000 after buying an additional 205,680 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,156,000 after buying an additional 158,685 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NFG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,538. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

