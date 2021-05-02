National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to report $356.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.34 million to $364.40 million. National Instruments posted sales of $301.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in National Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,003,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in National Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,438,000 after buying an additional 460,724 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,851,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,316,000 after purchasing an additional 148,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,967 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. 1,993,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,505. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

