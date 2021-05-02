National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.210-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.89 million.National Instruments also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.21-$0.35 EPS.

NATI traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,505. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.83.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

