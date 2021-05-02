Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Update

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the March 31st total of 38,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE NGS traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,526. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 million, a PE ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

