Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Update

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the March 31st total of 158,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $10.57. 85,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $590.92 million, a PE ratio of -96.09 and a beta of 2.33. Navigator has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $2,280,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,971 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

