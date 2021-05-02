NCR (NYSE:NCR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Benchmark

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. NCR has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

