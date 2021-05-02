NCR (NYSE:NCR) PT Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. NCR has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in NCR by 2.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.