Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,921,600 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 6,655,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLLSF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 34,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,351. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLLSF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nel ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

