NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.300–0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.68 million.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $9.36. 3,658,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,428. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $480.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,532. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

