NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETSTREIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-0.990 EPS.

NTST opened at $20.83 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTST. Scotiabank began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

