Neuronetics (STIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Neuronetics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. On average, analysts expect Neuronetics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $270.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.05.

STIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

