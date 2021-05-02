New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,389 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Life Storage worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $65,244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 215,143 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,242,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,479,000 after buying an additional 189,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 413.6% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 163,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.