New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RGA opened at $130.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.81 and its 200 day moving average is $117.90.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

