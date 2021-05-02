New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,055 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

