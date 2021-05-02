New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.82 Million Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CBU opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

