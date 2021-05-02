New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,268 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,268 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of DXC Technology worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 987.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,717,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,856,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DXC Technology by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after buying an additional 1,988,804 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $32.91 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

