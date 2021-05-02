New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 37,715 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,715 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Old Republic International by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $24.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026 and have sold 163,000 shares worth $3,461,110. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

