Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50-2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.630-1.730 EPS.
NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,558. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.87.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.40.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.