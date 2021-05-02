Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50-2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.630-1.730 EPS.

NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,558. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.40.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

