Nexa Resources’ (NEXA) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$18.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.45. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.75 and a 12 month high of C$14.92.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.