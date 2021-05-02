Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Nexity stock remained flat at $$26.85 during trading hours on Friday. Nexity has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85.

Get Nexity alerts:

About Nexity

Nexity SA operates as a real estate company in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Individual Clients Division, Commercial Clients Division, and Other Activities segments. It develops new homes and subdivisions; and new or refurbished office buildings, high-rises, business parks, logistics facilities, retail property, and hotels.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.