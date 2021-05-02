NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.86.

NXGN stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,226. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,192,000 after buying an additional 365,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

