Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,376 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after purchasing an additional 255,132 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $79.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,995.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.00. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

